WATCH: White man ‘promises war’, angers crowd with obscene gesture at land hearings

The ongoing public hearings on whether land should be expropriated without compensation almost turned into chaos in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday after one of the participants pulled a ‘fig sign’ on the crowd after his presentation.

[Must Watch] A white farmer provokes the crowds by pulling a fig-sign on all #LandExpropriationHearings pic.twitter.com/f64C1cL42E — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 20, 2018

According to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the man promised “war should white people’s land be taken” before showing the crowd the finger.

A scuffle almost broke out as some in the hall got up and started shouting and pointing fingers at the man.

This man, before leaving the hall he pulled a fig-sign at everyone. This is after promising war should white people’s land be taken. He sought to provoke the crowds, hoping the hearings collapse & the process of consultations disrupted. But this didn’t happen!#LandHearings https://t.co/N7rJ1U27gy — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 20, 2018

The hearings on whether land should be expropriated without compensation began on Wednesday in KZN.

Earlier this week, parliament’s constitutional review committee, which is overseeing the hearings, said the provincial hearings into the possible amendment of section 25 of the constitution would run until Saturday.

The hearings started last month across the country and are expected to be concluded in August.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.