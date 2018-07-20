 
menu
South Africa 20.7.2018 02:38 pm

Gang holds up children, domestic worker in KZN home invasion

CNS Reporter

The gang fled in their getaway vehicle with cellphones, jewellery, cash and other items.

A gang of six armed robbers held up a group of children, a gardener and another worker in a home invasion in Sherwood, KwaZulu-Natal, last Wednesday morning, Berea Mail reports.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the gang had initially attempted to cut and climb over the electric fence but it was too high, so they forced open a wooden pedestrian gate to gain entry into the yard. The gang arrived at the home in Jan Smuts Highway in a black Mercedes-Benz at around 11.15am.

READ MORE: Gun fails twice during Mpumalanga armed robbery

“The gardener and worker who were busy repairing a vehicle on the property tried to flee but one of the robbers managed to chase them and held them up at gunpoint,” Mathios said.

He said the other suspects grabbed a pickaxe and attempted to break down the security gate to get into the house.

“One of the children heard the commotion and went to the door to investigate, where he was confronted by the suspects. He threw the house remote at the suspect, who used it to open the garage door. The gang then entered the house through the garage’s interleading door, where they held the children up at gunpoint and forced them to lie on the floor,” he said.

The robbers fled in their vehicle with cellphones, jewellery, an undisclosed sum of cash, a digital video recorder and a PlayStation console.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
One dead, two critical in KZN Chris Hani Road shooting 23.7.2018
Multiple agencies ordered to solve mounting taxi murders in KZN 23.7.2018
Focus on oil and gas opens business opportunities for KZN 22.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.