Gang holds up children, domestic worker in KZN home invasion

A gang of six armed robbers held up a group of children, a gardener and another worker in a home invasion in Sherwood, KwaZulu-Natal, last Wednesday morning, Berea Mail reports.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the gang had initially attempted to cut and climb over the electric fence but it was too high, so they forced open a wooden pedestrian gate to gain entry into the yard. The gang arrived at the home in Jan Smuts Highway in a black Mercedes-Benz at around 11.15am.

READ MORE: Gun fails twice during Mpumalanga armed robbery

“The gardener and worker who were busy repairing a vehicle on the property tried to flee but one of the robbers managed to chase them and held them up at gunpoint,” Mathios said.

He said the other suspects grabbed a pickaxe and attempted to break down the security gate to get into the house.

“One of the children heard the commotion and went to the door to investigate, where he was confronted by the suspects. He threw the house remote at the suspect, who used it to open the garage door. The gang then entered the house through the garage’s interleading door, where they held the children up at gunpoint and forced them to lie on the floor,” he said.

The robbers fled in their vehicle with cellphones, jewellery, an undisclosed sum of cash, a digital video recorder and a PlayStation console.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android