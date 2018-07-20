 
South Africa 20.7.2018 01:43 pm

Name of 80-year-old farmer shot dead by police released

Citizen Reporter
The dispute which led to the farmer's death was alleged to have been over some goats that were confiscated. Photo for illustrative purposes only.

Police maintain the farmer was shot because they had to defend themselves. He has now been identified by family members.

The name of an elderly man killed in a shoot-out on Monday between an elderly farmer and police in the Bergville area in KwaZulu-Natal, has been made public.

Heavily armed police officers, together with an SAPS hostage negotiator, had entered the farm just outside the Bergville, Geluksburg, area. The farmer allegedly opened fire on police, who dived for cover. A shoot-out between the officers and the 80-year-old farmer ensued. He was shot dead. Police said they were forced to defend themselves.

According to Maroela Media, the man was identified by family members as Johannes Potgieter.

It is believed that a local had entered the farm just before 11am to recover goats allegedly illegally confiscated by the 80-year-old farmer. The farmer opened fire on the man, shooting him in the face.

The victim was rushed to hospital and police were called to the scene.

Police are still investigating a case of attempted murder, and the injured local man is still recovering in hospital.

