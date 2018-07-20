Missing Sandringham High School principal found in hospital

The family of missing principal of Sandringham High School Phillip du Plessis were relieved on Friday to learn that he had been found alive at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg.

The department of education said he was in ICU in a critical but stable condition and said their prayers were with him and his family.

The family had earlier said they were positive he is still alive, they told North Eastern Tribune.

He had been missing since July 4 and was using the school’s car the day he disappeared. It was traced to the parking lot of Carnival City Casino and it was alleged he left the venue on foot. It’s still unclear what happened after that.

His niece and family representative Ana Saunder du Plessis said they became worried when communication with him stopped two weeks ago.

“He talks to his sister, Angela, a lot, so when she didn’t hear from him we realised something was wrong,” said Ana.

“We went to his house and he wasn’t there. He is extremely passionate about teaching, so when the school contacted us to say that he didn’t report for work, we knew something was wrong.”

She added that when they visited his home, they noticed the animals had not been fed and his African grey parrot was dead.

The family checked with his medical aid to find out if he had checked in anywhere or if he was hurt. They also checked the state morgue.

Ana added that Phillip suffered from diabetes, which could have contributed to his disappearance.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on 19 July to give support to the teachers and deputy principal.

