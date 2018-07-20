 
Celebrities 20.7.2018 11:17 am

PICS: Katy Perry dazzles the dome

Michel Bega
Internationally acclaimed American singer Katy Perry performs, 18 July 2018, at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg as part of her Witness: The Tour show. The show saw the singer perform all her hit songs inlcuding "Hot N Cold", "Pendulum", "Dark Horse", "I Kissed A Girl", and "Roar", among others. She will also perform at the same venue on Friday 20 July and Saturday 21 July. This is Perry's first performance in South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega

Perry will perform at the Ticket Pro on Friday and Saturday as part of Witness: The Tour. Her first performance was on Wednesday. Michel Bega was there to capture it. 

