Declining Tzaneen Dam levels concern farmers

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has called on Limpopo residents to continue saving water as the region strives to keep its water resources clean.

Limpopo’s average dam levels this week are at 72.6%, which shows a decrease compared to last year’s 77%, reports Letaba Herald.

Water users in the province are encouraged to play their role in saving water to ensure the area does not run out of water.

The Water Management Area for Limpopo continues to decline compared to last year this time, when dam levels were at 88%, compared to 75.7% at the moment.

The Olifants River is currently at 71.3%, a decrease compared to last year’s 73.3%.

The Polokwane Water Supply Systems is showing a slight improvement at 92.5%, compared to last week’s 93.3%. The Luvuvhu Water Supply System is sitting at 97.9%, the same as last week. The dam level at Nandoni Dam was recorded at 99,80% this week, which has brought much relief to communities. The Ebenezer Dam is at 85,92% this week, whilst Tzaneen Dam has declined to 38,15%, which is a concern for the farmers in Mopani. Mokolo Dam increased slightly from 86,13% last week to 85,66% this week, and De Hoop Dam is currently sitting at 89,44%, crucial for the communities of Sekhukhune whose water sources are supplied by the dam.

