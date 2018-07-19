Last-minute bid to interdict KZN ANC conference fails

The judge said the matter wasn’t urgent and members had two days to launch their action, but chose to do so on the day of the conference.

The application was dismissed with costs.

This after KZN ANC members from Mpendle in the Moses Mabhida region brought an application in the Pietermaritzburg High Court to interdict the provincial conference scheduled to get underway today.

The conference was halted last month following a court interdict launched by members of the Moses Mabhida and Lower South Coast regions.

This is the ANC’s second attempt at rerunning its 2015 provincial conference, which was declared null and void by the Pietermaritzburg High Court late last year.

On Tuesday, the province’s interim leadership said all issues had been “adequately addressed” and the KwaZulu-Natal conference would go ahead.

In a bid to bring unity to the troubled province, Zikalala is set to be nominated unopposed, as is provincial convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu for the position of deputy chair. Both men have been tasked with readying the fractured province for the conference during their interim leadership terms.

Former provincial spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli is the favourite for the coveted and powerful provincial secretary position, previously held by Super Zuma before the leadership was suspended by the mother body as a result of the 2017 court ruling.

Registration for the conference went ahead this afternoon and President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the opening speech at the Durban University of Technology this evening.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.