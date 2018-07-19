DA’s march against crime met with criticism from Cele and Twitter

https://twitter.com/ThomasBlazin/status/1019934011332886529
Others, who do believe that the organisation enjoys huge black support in the Western Cape, criticised the fact that the party’s top leadership does not reflect their demographics “on the ground.”
The Citizen reported earlier today that at a media briefing in Cape Town today meant to detail the successes of Operation Thunder, an initiative launched in May to deal with crime in the Western Cape, Minister of Police Bheki Cele criticised the march.
He added that with the DA’s repeated calls for army deployment to combat gangs in Cape Flats‚ the party is “stirring trouble.”
“The people of the Western Cape don’t want the army‚ they want safety‚” said Cele. “If you give them visibility of the police and better safety‚ they will take that.”
“The police are trained to be softer when large numbers of people are in danger‚” he said. “They are the only ones (who) have that training.”
Picture: Twitter.
Cele feels the DA’s efforts are harming the polices’s efforts to fight crime. “I hope they are not putting more fire on the problem of violence in the African townships.”
According to Cele, he agreed to meet with Maimane to discuss the matter of the march and was surprised to learn that it was going ahead today.
At the briefing, Cele said that Operation Thunder, active in 9 policing precints in the Western Cape, had been a success so far, and claimed that it had led to the arrest of 5 111 alleged criminals.
