Crawford College wins big at the World Choir Games

Tshwane had the opportunity this month to host one of the world’s most important events in choral music, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

The 10th World Choir Games took place from 4 – 14 July and South Africa has reason to boast.

READ MORE: UP choir sings its way to international award

Team South Africa has been crowned the champions, having won 78 medals.

More than 300 choirs from 59 countries took part in more than 50 concerts and over 400 competition performances.

The Crawford College Choir, comprising mostly girls, came third in the Folklore a cappella category.

The choir was established in 2017 and is conducted by the talented Lebogang Mashabela who spoke to Pretoria East Rekord about their golden win.

“We received a gold diploma certificate for achieving above 23 points for our performance. Being at the choir games was one heck of an experience,” said Mashabela.

“Engaging and speaking with some of the most talented choirs in the world and being ranked third in the world in our category, is unbelievable.”

Crawford College principal André Botha said he had immense respect for his school’s choir.

“These pupils sang their hearts out, not only are they incredible singers, but they’re very talented performers, depicting a wondrous story through their performance. I, along with the rest of the school are immensely proud of the choir.”

The choir will be travelling to Flanders in Belguim in 2020 to take part in the 11th World Choir Games.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android