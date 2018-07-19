Somizi calls on Human Rights Commission to tackle homophobic slurs

Speaking on Metro FM, Somgaga lifted the lid on an open letter posted on Twitter in the form of a video by comedian, Careless De (@CarelessDe), who slammed the Idols judge and his “gay friends” for “dressing like clowns”.

“I found it (the open letter) offensive and homophobic then I challenged the Human Rights Commission. I said to them, ‘I am challenging you. The same way you made it illegal and a crime for someone to use the K-word, it is the same thing I want from now on’,” he said.

The comedian told TshisaLIVE that the video he shared was a joke and that he didn’t mean to offend anyone

“The video I posted was just a joke and I do apologise to those I have offended,” he said.

READ MORE: Open letter to Somizi accuses gay people of looking like clowns

The comedian said he had just paid lobola for his girlfriend, who was bisexual and that he loves her the way she is, proving that he had no problem with gay people.

The Human Rights Commission told the publication that it viewed all complaints seriously.