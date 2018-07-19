 
menu
Celebrities 19.7.2018 02:43 pm

Somizi calls on Human Rights Commission to tackle homophobic slurs

Hope Winters
Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram

TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo has challenged the Human Rights Commission to deal with homophobia in the same manner as racism.

Speaking on Metro FM, Somgaga lifted the lid on an open letter posted on Twitter in the form of a video by comedian, Careless De (@CarelessDe), who slammed the Idols judge and his “gay friends” for “dressing like clowns”.

“I found it (the open letter) offensive and homophobic then I challenged the Human Rights Commission. I said to them, ‘I am challenging you. The same way you made it illegal and a crime for someone to use the K-word, it is the same thing I want from now on’,” he said.

The comedian told TshisaLIVE that the video he shared was a joke and that he didn’t mean to offend anyone

“The video I posted was just a joke and I do apologise to those I have offended,” he said.

READ MORE: Open letter to Somizi accuses gay people of looking like clowns

The comedian said he had just paid lobola for his girlfriend, who was bisexual and that he loves her the way she is, proving that he had no problem with gay people.

The Human Rights Commission told the publication that it viewed all complaints seriously.

Brought to you by All4women
Related Stories
Human Rights Commission forces author to amend ‘homophobic’ book for teens 20.7.2018
Open letter to Somizi accuses gay people of looking like clowns 12.7.2018
DA to discipline George mayor for fighting ‘against what is right’ (as he put it) 20.6.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.