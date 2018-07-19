She took to Twitter on what would have been Madiba’s 100th birthday to slam his legacy.

“This money making scheme called the Mandela legacy… bunch of elitist bullsh*t,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

The drama started when one of her followers asked her what she would be doing for Nelson Mandela Day.

“Spend 67 minutes celebrating Winnie Mandela,” she replied

Spend 67minutes celebrating Winnie Mandela ❤️ https://t.co/2e9v1VSrQK — MamkhuluMasterNtsiki (@ntsikimazwai) July 18, 2018

Nelson Mandela Day is celebrated around the world, with millions of people paying tribute to Madiba by giving 67 minutes of their time helping others.

Many countries also held festivals, charity events and special concerts.

Former American president, Barack Obama, delivered a speech at the 16th Annual Nelson Mandela Lecture in Johannesburg on Tuesday, whilst Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, paid tribute to Madiba by touring the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London.

Ntsiki says “Nelson Mandela’s contribution to the struggle is overinflated”, adding that there were “many trees in the forest”

????#WinnieMandela unsung heroes ; forgotten heroes ; fallen heroes✊she did not hide behind a 2by2 cell ; her strength and bravery is unparalleled. Longlive mama Winnie❤✊ — S.E.L.L.O.U.T.S NEW DAWN POLITICS (@trsherself) July 18, 2018

It’s not the first time Ntsiki has shaded Madiba

She told her Twitter followers in March that “we chose the wrong Mandela as president”.

But some of Ntsiki’s fans are over her negative attitude.

“I will celebrate Winnie on her birthday, today I celebrate Nelson Mandela,” one tweep wrote.

Brought to you by All4women