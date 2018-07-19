Unrest near Pilgrim’s Rest in Mpumalanga

The road heading towards Pilgrim’s Rest, Mpumalanga is currently closed due to protest action in the area, Lowvelder reports.

Constable Blessing Ledwaba, spokesman for Pilgrim’s Rest SAPS, confirmed the R533 going past town is currently inaccessible to motorists.

“The protesters allege that the town has been sold, and that illegal miners are being harassed,” said Ledwaba.

“He added there was currently a high police presence and that negotiations were under way to reopen the road. We are also waiting for the MEC of public works, roads and transport to address the crowd,” he said.

He said that although the road was closed, the situation was calm. “No arrests have been made,” he said.

