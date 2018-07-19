‘Suspicious’ device found in KZN turns out to be party accessory

A ‘suspicious’ device found in a Woolworths outlet in La Lucia Ridge on Thursday morning has turned out to be a firecracker. The device was found at a Woolworths convenience food store, just off Umhlanga Rocks Drive in KwaZulu-Natal, Northglen News reports.

Provincial police spokesperson Thulani Zwane confirmed that the placing of the device could not be linked to the others found at Woolworths outlets in Gateway and Pavilion.

On Thursday, July 5, two devices were found at two of Durban’s busiest shopping centres, both in Woolworths stores.

In both instances, the stores had to be evacuated.

“We can confirm that the device was not a bomb, but rather a firework used at functions,” said Zwane.

Last Thursday Cornubia Mall in Blackburn, north of Durban, had to be evacuated after a bomb scare, which was later confirmed to be a hoax.

On Saturday, July 7, other explosive devices were reportedly discovered near the Durban July precinct. Speaking to the Northglen News, the store manager, who only gave his first name, Justin said: “The device was placed by someone we know. He did not communicate with us regarding the package or what it entailed. When we saw the suspicious package our first instinct was to call the relevant departments who found that the device was a decoration device to be used at a function which will be at the centre.” Comment has been sought from Woolworths Corporate division, and will be added to the reportage as soon as it is received.