Mabe explains why CIT heist employee was fired while Manana still remains an MP

Questions have been raised on whether the ANC has employed double standards when dealing with transgressions committed by the party’s members or employees.

No equality before ANC law. Suspicion for Cash heist is more important than conviction of women abuse! https://t.co/2Z6JIzUfZY — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 18, 2018

This after the governing party issued a statement on Wednesday saying it had fired a staffer at its headquarters, Luthuli House, on allegations of being involved in a cash-in-transit heist, while Mduduzi Manana, who has had numerous run-ins with the law and even been found guilty of assault, remains a member of the organisation.

Manana’s former domestic worker opened a case against the ANC MP in May, accusing him of assault. However, she later dropped the charges.

A voice recording of the MP allegedly offering to pay her R100 000 to drop the charges against him later emerged.

Last year, Manana was convicted of assault and sentenced to a fine of R100 000 or 12 months in jail, and was required to complete a rehabilitation programme plus 500 hours of community service.

Manana was forced to resign as deputy minister of higher education following the assault on the woman in a nightclub.

The @MYANC has fired its employee Velile Present and may strip him of his membership after he was arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist. #MduduziManana was CONVICTED for beating up two women. He remains an NEC member and MP. The ANC cares about women. Hypocrites. — Justice Malala (@justicemalala) July 18, 2018

The Luthuli House staffer, named Errol Velile Present, was served with a letter of summary dismissal from the ANC’s employ on Wednesday following his arrest and court appearance on allegations of a cash-in-transit heist.

“The allegations for which Mr Errol Velile Present was arrested for and the charges proffered against him are of a serious nature that the organisation had to exercise rules provided for in the ANC Personnel Manual, terminating his service with immediate effect,” the ANC said in a statement.

The implication would therefore be that the ANC does not see assaults on women as “serious” despite the party constantly decrying woman abuse.

The party further stated that disciplinary proceedings would be immediately instituted against Present, who would have to “indicate reasons why the organisation should not immediately exercise its rights to temporarily suspend his membership of the ANC pending the outcomes of the disciplinary proceedings”.

Mduduzi Manana assaulted women, got convicted but, is still an honourable member. Does women abuse count as horse-play within ANC ranks? Why name & shame Errol Velile alone? https://t.co/ewfZfEU8WP — Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) July 18, 2018

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the two matters were different, with Present’s case being one of an employer-employee relationship informed by the organisation’s personnel policies, while Manana was an elected member of the organisation.

“So there are clauses in the constitution of the ANC that regulate membership,” Mabe said during an eNCA interview on Wednesday night.

Mabe said members of the ANC were subject to rule 25 of the party’s constitution. Members, when accused of misconduct, are afforded the opportunity, in accordance with the rule, to make written representations to the organisation regarding the possible termination or suspension of their membership.

“But even beyond that, we have structures like the integrity committee that are necessary platforms where members can go in and ventilate,” Mabe said.

He said the ANC had nothing to do with the conduct of its employees after hours.

He was very quick to deal with Matshela Koko & #TomMoyane. He even appointed Jeff & Pravin to please investors.

He hasn't done anything about Mduduzi Manana & has appointed Bathabile as Minister of Women because investors don't care what happens to SA???????? women.#ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/RpmGhbupT6 — Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) July 12, 2018

News24 reports that Present worked at Luthuli house for an estimated 12 years, with media reports showing he had been part of the ANC’s national audit committee almost 10 years ago.

It was further reported that according to Present’s Facebook profile, he had been an active member of the ANC who at some point put his name forward for election as chairperson of a subregion in Gauteng.

Meanwhile, Bheki Cele said during a press briefing on Thursday that Present had been linked to three CIT heists and that he had missed two court appearances.

The minister reportedly said police did not conduct a profile check of a suspect’s political affiliation when arresting them. Present was arrested earlier this month, but no apparent immediate action was taken by the ANC soon after his arrest.

The ANC couldn’t fire Mduduzi Manana who is a convicted woman beater from Parliament. They went so far as to make Tony Yengeni in charge of their Crime and Corruption task team. Hypocrites https://t.co/PC7s0Zhg8o — Tshepo (@tshepo87) July 18, 2018

