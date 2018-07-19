Trevor Manuel says it’s hard to sell SA amid uncertainty over land

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel, one of four investment envoys tasked with selling South Africa to potential international investors, said during a discussion at the Obama Foundation in Johannesburg on Wednesday that land was a “complex” and “unresolved matter”, Business Day reports.

Manuel, who served under presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, said explaining the ongoing land debate to potential investors had been tougher than expected.

The former finance minister stands alongside former Standard Bank CEO Jacko Maree, businesswoman Phumzile Langeni and former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas as those Ramaphosa has chosen to try to secure a target of $100 billion in investments over the next five years.

According to Manuel, this task has been complicated by the fact that many of those he has approached have voiced concerns that the radical move towards land expropriation without compensation could harm property rights, the financial sector and food security.