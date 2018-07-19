Moyane won’t be prosecuted for allegedly ninja-kicking son’s girlfriend – report

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided to not prosecute suspended South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane for the alleged assault of his 24-year-old son’s 17-year-old girlfriend, News24 reports.

The 17-year-old is the mother of Moyane’s six-month-old grandson.

The authority’s spokesperson told the publication that prosecutors decided to not prosecute Moyane because they did not have a strong case to pursue charges. However, the spokesperson could not provide more detail.

The Sunday Times reported in May that the young woman accused Moyane of kicking her “like a ninja” and “rugby-tackling” her during an argument in which Moyane allegedly blamed her for his troubles and called her a witch at his house in Johannesburg.

A medical report allegedly showed she suffered a bruised jaw, a cut cheek and a bruise to her stomach.

Following the reports, police confirmed that Moyane had been warned to present himself at the magistrates’ court in Roodepoort.

However, News24 reports the matter was struck off the roll, with prosecutors saying they needed more time to investigate.

According to the report, the main witness to the alleged assault was Moyane’s only son, Hlekani.

The 17-year-old’s mother told News24 she did not know that the NPA had decided to not prosecute Moyane.

Moyane’s attorney was quoted as saying: “The commissioner welcomes the decision of the NPA, and he will now focus on preparing for his disciplinary hearing on July 21 before Advocate Azar Bham, SC.”

The ‘assault’ allegedly kicked off with the teenager telling Moyane she was recording him, telling her to get out of his home on her cellphone. He allegedly then tried to grab the phone from her.

The woman’s mother was apparently on a call with her and heard the violent confrontation. It was further reported Moyane allegedly denied the woman access to her child for a month.

Despite reading questions from the Sunday Times at the time, Moyane did not respond.

The mother of the 17-year-old told EWN following reports of the alleged assault that it was not the first time the suspended Sars boss had abused her daughter.

Cynthia Masina claimed her daughter had faced emotional abuse at the hands of Moyane and his wife.

Masina said she had decided to not report the earlier abuse, hoping it would end, but decided to take action after seeing the bruises on her daughter’s body.

