South Africa 19.7.2018 10:03 am

Chickens, goose rescued from horrendous conditions in Benoni

Rivelle Govindsamy
The Benoni SPCA Inspectorate confiscated the animals from dirty cages and boxes. Image: Benoni City Times

The Benoni SPCA Inspectorate confiscated the animals from dirty cages and boxes. Image: Benoni City Times

The Benoni SPCA described the scene in which the chickens were living as putrid and horrendous.

The Benoni SPCA confiscated 23 birds from a poultry shop in Actonville, Benoni, last Wednesday, reports Benoni City Times.

Broiler chickens and a goose were among the confiscated animals.

According to the SPCA, the conditions the birds were found in were “horrendous”, and many were ill with respiratory problems.

A goose that was confiscated by Benoni SPCA. Image: Benoni City Times.

Some of the broiler chickens were found with maimed beaks and leg deformities.

Broiler chickens are particularly popular, as they are bred for human consumption.

The SPCA said that due to the high demand for these birds they are overfed with growth hormones on a daily basis.

This results in the bird growing unnaturally heavy and the pressure of its own weight compresses its legs, causing painful lameness.

Image: Benoni City Times

Image: Benoni City Times

Most of the diseased birds had to be euthanased, while a few are still recovering at the Benoni SPCA.

According to the SPCA, the owner saw no fault in his actions.

At the time of going to print, Vicky Finnemore, Benoni SPCA manager, said the matter was still being investigated.

“We are still looking into opening a criminal case. The owner was acting illegally; he did not have permits from city planning or the health department,” she said.

Anyone who wants to contribute towards this confiscation can SMS the words “SPCA RESCUE” to 49040 at R15 per SMS (network and admin fees apply).

