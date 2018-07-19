Chickens, goose rescued from horrendous conditions in Benoni

The Benoni SPCA confiscated 23 birds from a poultry shop in Actonville, Benoni, last Wednesday, reports Benoni City Times.

Broiler chickens and a goose were among the confiscated animals.

READ MORE: Pet shop owner denies wrongdoing

According to the SPCA, the conditions the birds were found in were “horrendous”, and many were ill with respiratory problems.

Some of the broiler chickens were found with maimed beaks and leg deformities.

Broiler chickens are particularly popular, as they are bred for human consumption.

The SPCA said that due to the high demand for these birds they are overfed with growth hormones on a daily basis.

This results in the bird growing unnaturally heavy and the pressure of its own weight compresses its legs, causing painful lameness.

Most of the diseased birds had to be euthanased, while a few are still recovering at the Benoni SPCA.

According to the SPCA, the owner saw no fault in his actions.

At the time of going to print, Vicky Finnemore, Benoni SPCA manager, said the matter was still being investigated.

“We are still looking into opening a criminal case. The owner was acting illegally; he did not have permits from city planning or the health department,” she said.

Anyone who wants to contribute towards this confiscation can SMS the words “SPCA RESCUE” to 49040 at R15 per SMS (network and admin fees apply).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android