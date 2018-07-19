 
South Africa 19.7.2018 08:50 am

Pietermaritzburg policeman involved in alleged drunken shootout, hijacking

CNS Reporter
Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP

A highly intoxicated policeman was arrested last night for the murder of a metered taxi driver and the attempted hijacking of another person.

A Pietermaritzburg policeman, attached to the highway patrol unit in Hilton, is alleged to have shot and killed a Liberty cab taxi driver on Church Street, near the Masukwana rank, late on Wednesday evening, reports Public Eye Maritzburg.

The highly intoxicated policeman, who cannot be named as he has not appeared in court as yet, then allegedly attempted to hijack another person at gunpoint in a bid to flee in their vehicle.

He was subsequently arrested by the K9 unit and detained on a charge of murder and hijacking.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was on the scene last night, and the policeman’s firearm was seized.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

