Pietermaritzburg policeman involved in alleged drunken shootout, hijacking

A Pietermaritzburg policeman, attached to the highway patrol unit in Hilton, is alleged to have shot and killed a Liberty cab taxi driver on Church Street, near the Masukwana rank, late on Wednesday evening, reports Public Eye Maritzburg.

The highly intoxicated policeman, who cannot be named as he has not appeared in court as yet, then allegedly attempted to hijack another person at gunpoint in a bid to flee in their vehicle.

READ MORE: WATCH: ‘Dirty cops’ arrested in Mugg & Bean in sting operation

He was subsequently arrested by the K9 unit and detained on a charge of murder and hijacking.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was on the scene last night, and the policeman’s firearm was seized.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android