Post office strike at an end after wage agreement

The South African Post Office strike has been brought to a halt after trade unions reached an agreement regarding salary increases today.

The strike started on July 3.

In terms of the agreement, Post Office employees across the board will receive a salary increase of 6.5 percent, backdated to April 1.

Furthermore, the contracted working hours for permanent part time employees, have been moved from 21.5 hours per week to 27.5 hours per week.

Five hundred of these positions are earmarked to be phased in as permanent full-time employees in due course, following an appropriate process.

Accumulated mail is expected to take roughly 20 work days to be processed.

– African News Agency (ANA)

