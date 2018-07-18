 
menu
South Africa 18.7.2018 02:22 pm

UIF warns the public of online scam

CNS Reporter

A message doing the rounds on social media is claiming that people who worked from 1994 and 2018 have rights to get benefits from the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has urged the public, employers and clients not to respond to a social media post claiming to be from the fund, it told Northglen News.

A message doing rounds on social media claimed that people who worked from 1994 and 2018 had rights to get benefits from UIF worth R 8 472. The UIF is a public entity of the department of labour, and is one of the key social security agencies in South Africa.

READ MORE: UIF benefits now extended to a full year

The insurance fund has distanced itself from the message, saying it does not have such a programme.

“The Unemployment Insurance Fund categorically states that it does not have the programme indicated on the social media post. The public and stakeholders are advised not to respond to the social media post or pay anything if requested,” said UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping.

The UIF further apologised for any inconvenience this fake message may have caused.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Don’t deposit money for online car sales, warns SAPS 14.7.2018
Pretoria ‘domestic worker death’ scammers re-emerge 12.7.2018
Free State cops warn of ‘get rich quick’ scams 23.6.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.