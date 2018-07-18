UIF warns the public of online scam

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has urged the public, employers and clients not to respond to a social media post claiming to be from the fund, it told Northglen News.

A message doing rounds on social media claimed that people who worked from 1994 and 2018 had rights to get benefits from UIF worth R 8 472. The UIF is a public entity of the department of labour, and is one of the key social security agencies in South Africa.

The insurance fund has distanced itself from the message, saying it does not have such a programme.

“The Unemployment Insurance Fund categorically states that it does not have the programme indicated on the social media post. The public and stakeholders are advised not to respond to the social media post or pay anything if requested,” said UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping.

The UIF further apologised for any inconvenience this fake message may have caused.