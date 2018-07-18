Mkhari takes some time off after wife assault, arrest saga

Media mogul Given Mkhari has decided to take some time off after a tumultuous few days since Saturday, when he first of all laid assault charges against his wife, who then laid countercharges against him.

It was reported on Tuesday that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is also now looking into an old case of domestic violence against the Power FM boss. The mutual assault cases were provisionally withdrawn by the NPA at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after the couple dropped their charges.

The MSG Group said in a company statement on Tuesday that it wished “the Mkhari family well” while their chairperson and his family tried to sort out their problems.

“MSG further acknowledges that the matter is of public concern and reassures the public that the matter is not taken lightly. MSG strongly condemns domestic violence of any form.”