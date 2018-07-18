 
menu
South Africa 18.7.2018 01:53 pm

WATCH: Mandela lecture’s funniest moments

Citizen Reporter
Barack Obama. Image:Twitter/@maabane2020

Barack Obama. Image:Twitter/@maabane2020

Politicians have always lied, said Obama, but now they just lie on top of the lie when caught.

The annual Nelson Mandela lecture, delivered this year by former US president Barack Obama, took place on Tuesday at the Wanderers Stadium in Illovo, Johannesburg.

Barack Obama’s lecture to commemorate Nelson Mandela’s birthday was inspirational, according to many who watched the lecture.

The lecture saw business mogul Patrice Motsepe, alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa, address scores to celebrate the great former statesman, Madiba.

On a lighter note, we have compiled moments that amused most listeners.

The first was when Obama took centre stage.

In a quirky delivery, the former US number one did not disappoint. Obama said he found it funny that some political leaders seemed to reject the concept of objective truth.

“People just make stuff up,” he said, leaving the Wanderers stadium in stitches.

“Politicians have always lied, but it used to be if you caught them lying.

“They’d be like, ah man. Now they just keep on lying.”

The second moment is a video where people attending the lecture filmed Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane and said they were at the lecture for the real Obama, not Obama-lite, referring to Maimane.

The video shows some attendants laughing at the DA leader’s expense.

The other was a Twitter reaction to a photo of UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. Holomisa was with radio personality Redi Tlhabi in the photo, posted by Tlhabi.

An amusing reaction was a tweet referring to Holomisa’s infamous fish blunder.

The reactions were in reference to Holomisa’s iconic blunder on eNCA, when he bungled the old saying, ‘give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day …’ The mistake was due to an alleged, possibly intentional, blunder by the autocue machine.

 

 

Related Stories
Zuma blames not having a private jet for why he missed Obama speech – report 22.7.2018
Hogarth has another go at ‘Mini-Obama’ Maimane 22.7.2018
US Embassy ‘honoured’ Obama gave speech, but he is a ‘private citizen’ now 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.