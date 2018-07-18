WATCH: Mandela lecture’s funniest moments

The annual Nelson Mandela lecture, delivered this year by former US president Barack Obama, took place on Tuesday at the Wanderers Stadium in Illovo, Johannesburg.

Barack Obama’s lecture to commemorate Nelson Mandela’s birthday was inspirational, according to many who watched the lecture.

The lecture saw business mogul Patrice Motsepe, alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa, address scores to celebrate the great former statesman, Madiba.

On a lighter note, we have compiled moments that amused most listeners.

The first was when Obama took centre stage.

In a quirky delivery, the former US number one did not disappoint. Obama said he found it funny that some political leaders seemed to reject the concept of objective truth.

“People just make stuff up,” he said, leaving the Wanderers stadium in stitches.

“Politicians have always lied, but it used to be if you caught them lying.

“They’d be like, ah man. Now they just keep on lying.”

