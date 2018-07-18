Kempton Park resident allegedly turned away from clinic ‘because she’s white’

The metro has denied claims that Yolanda Ferencak’s children were turned away from Birchleigh North Clinic because they are white, Kempton Express reports.

“The acting manager interviewed all the personnel at Birchleigh North Clinic. They indicated that none of them saw or sent away any patient or referred them to Birchleigh Clinic,” said Themba Gadebe, the metro’s spokesperson.

Ferencak from Terenure told Kempton Express that her 25-year-old daughter had taken her 11-month-old boy for immunisation injections at the clinic on July 4 when they were allegedly denied service.

“When my daughter got to the clinic, she said a woman told her they did not assist white people and that it was a blacks-only clinic,” said Ferencak.