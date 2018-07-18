Devastating fire ravages Ekurhuleni’s Never-Never informal settlement

Residents at the settlement say the fire started at about 7.45pm and spread rapidly because of the windy conditions, according to the African Reporter.

“I can’t explain how the fire started because I was not at home.

“When I came home, everything had burnt down.

“I have lost everything. I am left with the clothes on my back,” says Peter Saekopa, whose shack burned down.

Members of the community rushed to help the residents of the informal settlement.

Derek Brits of the Geduld CPF were on the scene last night helping residents to fight the fire.

“We stayed until we had the fire under control.

“We always try to help the community in any way we can.”

Mother and daughter Erika and Amanda Pruis were at the settlement on Monday morning to distribute items of clothing and shoes they had collected.

“We know these people. Some of the kids that live here go to our crèche.

“My mum told me what happened, and we said we had to do something.

“It’s not a lot, but every bit counts,” says Erika.

Ward 74 councillor Thulani Simelane says: “I’ve asked the Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services [DEMS] to assist and the metro to help people rebuild [their lives].

“The challenge we have here is that there is no electricity and no permanent infrastructure, and this is privately owned land.

“People who wish to help the residents of Never-Never can drop off clothes and food at the town hall, and we will distribute it.”

DEMS failed to respond in time for publication.

