McBride says his accuser was promised senior post

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) executive director Robert McBride says he met Police Minister Bheki Cele on two occasions, and denies the allegations he presumes prompted the minister to urge Parliament to investigate allegations of unethical conduct against him, EWN reports.

It is reported McBride has raised the matter of the allegations with the minister on both occasions.

The Ipid head reportedly believes the allegations were levelled against him by former investigator of the directorate Cedric Nkabinde, and claims Nkabinde was offered a senior position for making the allegations against the Ipid boss and others.

Nkabinde was suspended for lifting the lid on what he reportedly called the “rot” at the police watchdog.

The top investigator alleged McBride was part of a dirty campaign. He accused the Ipid boss of unlawful and unethical conduct in the handling of former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane’s case.

McBride has reportedly welcomed Cele’s letter requesting Parliament to probe the allegations.

The minister’s spokesperson was quoted as saying Cele was following parliamentary procedure and that the committee would look into the matter once Parliament opens.

Cele wrote to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete requesting that McBride be investigated for allegations of unethical conduct.

Mbete referred Cele’s letter to the police portfolio committee.

The Sunday Tribune claimed to be in possession of a letter written by the police minister to McBride, which called for Nkabinde’s suspension to be lifted.

In said letter, dated June 12, Cele said the allegations of unethical conduct should be independently investigated to ensure due processes were adhered to.

Nkabinde was investigated for allegedly leaking information to external people in the media, compromising Ipid investigations and bringing the name of the organisation, its director and other senior managers into disrepute.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.