WATCH: 37-year-old turns trash into treasure

If you think a box of matches, leather cutoffs and cartons for milk, mageu and maas are just trash, think again, because 37-year-old Middy Mazenge from Kenilworth turns them into jewellery and handbags, she told Southern Courier.

She collects them wherever she goes and makes unique jewellery and handbags for her company, Zidl’Ekhaya. Middy was a telephonic betting consultant at Turffontein Racecourse and she was doing crafts part-time in 2005. When she was retrenched, it became a livelihood.

“I am the owner and creative director of Zidl’Ekhaya. I go to town and collect the leather cutoffs and make tussle earrings. Wherever I go, I collect boxes of matches and cartons, I will cut them to make earrings, I also use pegs. Most of the material I use I collect. I will only buy hooks and glue,” explained Middy.

Although she has been doing this for years, Middy said there are struggles she needs to overcome.

“I am not yet exposed to people in my area. Also, people prefer the established outlets than me. These are authentic items, and people need to trust me and buy from me in order for me to succeed.

“I always encourage people to wear these anytime because they are under the impression that you only wear these earrings when you go to weddings or traditional events,” she said.

To market herself, Middy often does pop-up markets in the area to showcase her goods. If you want to see what she is doing, visit her at Tramway Street, Kenilworth or call her on 073 034 1344.

