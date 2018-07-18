SA reaches nearly 200 000 new HIV infections in 2017

Almost 200 000 new HIV infections were recorded in South Africa last year, according to a new survey.

According to the survey by the human sciences research council (HSRC), approximately 199 700 people aged between 15 to 49 were newly infected with HIV in 2017, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

The survey also revealed the prevalence of the virus was higher among women in their early 20s.

“HIV prevalence among 20-24 year-olds is three times higher among females (15.6 percent) than males (4.8 percent),” said professor Khangelani Zuma, HSRC executive director of research methodology.

Although the virus prevalence was highest among women in their early 20s, the overall peak prevalence was among 35 to 49-year-olds.

Despite the increase in infections, research director Dr Mpumi Zungu noted that progress was being made towards meeting UN Aids targets.

“HIV incidence has decreased from the 2012 estimates, yet remain high, particularly among female youth aged 15-24 years.”

The government hopes to achieve the following by 2020:

– 90 percent of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status (currently at 85 percent)

– 90 percent of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy (currently at 71 percent)

– 90 percent of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression (currently at 86 percent)

