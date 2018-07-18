 
menu
South Africa 18.7.2018 06:15 am

Give 67 minutes of your time in community service for Madiba

Brian Sokutu
Sir Richard Branson speaks at the opening of a new baby forest of 100 trees at Delta Park in Johannesburg, 17 July 2018. The initiative is a partnership between Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ), The Elders, and 100 Sparks of Hope and will grow for the next 100 years in remembrance of the great legacy of Nelson Mandela. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Sir Richard Branson speaks at the opening of a new baby forest of 100 trees at Delta Park in Johannesburg, 17 July 2018. The initiative is a partnership between Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ), The Elders, and 100 Sparks of Hope and will grow for the next 100 years in remembrance of the great legacy of Nelson Mandela. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

A range of community-oriented activities are being held nationwide today, so get involved and do your bit to help others less fortunate.

Today marks a century since the birth of world-renowned South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela.

To honour the selflessness and voluntarism of South Africa’s first democratically elected president – a man who spent 27 years imprisoned on Robben Island along with other freedom fighters – people have been called upon to contribute 67 minutes of their time towards community service, making sacrifices for others in need, from painting schools and clinics to feeding the hungry.

INFO

Among today’s key activities in Madiba’s honour: 

  • Deputy Minister for Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla will lead a group of inmates from Emthonjeni Youth Centre to renovate the Kameeldrift Creche in Pretoria.
  • Mpumalanga public works, roads and transport MEC Gillion Mashego will renovate orphanages and disability centres. He will also donate school uniforms, blankets and food parcels to the less privileged and patch potholes in Amsterdam.
  • The Cancer Association of South Africa invite the public to join in painting T-shirts to raise money and create awareness to support children suffering from the disease at the Tygerberg Hospital. Contact Samuels at 021-938- 4911, samuels.amy1@gmail.com
  • Transnet will on Friday give Mzamo Primary School a facelift. The school is situated a few metres away from the iconic Hector Pieterson Memorial precinct in Soweto.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Free State grannies’ great savings plan 22.7.2018
101-year-old woman accepts inaugural Leah Tutu Unsung Heroes Award 15.10.2015
Community service inappropriate punishment for Oscar – Nel 17.10.2014

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.