Give 67 minutes of your time in community service for Madiba

Today marks a century since the birth of world-renowned South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela.

To honour the selflessness and voluntarism of South Africa’s first democratically elected president – a man who spent 27 years imprisoned on Robben Island along with other freedom fighters – people have been called upon to contribute 67 minutes of their time towards community service, making sacrifices for others in need, from painting schools and clinics to feeding the hungry.

INFO

Among today’s key activities in Madiba’s honour:

Deputy Minister for Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla will lead a group of inmates from Emthonjeni Youth Centre to renovate the Kameeldrift Creche in Pretoria.

Mpumalanga public works, roads and transport MEC Gillion Mashego will renovate orphanages and disability centres. He will also donate school uniforms, blankets and food parcels to the less privileged and patch potholes in Amsterdam.

The Cancer Association of South Africa invite the public to join in painting T-shirts to raise money and create awareness to support children suffering from the disease at the Tygerberg Hospital. Contact Samuels at 021-938- 4911, samuels.amy1@gmail.com

Transnet will on Friday give Mzamo Primary School a facelift. The school is situated a few metres away from the iconic Hector Pieterson Memorial precinct in Soweto.

