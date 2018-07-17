Joburg cops pounce on CIT suspects, get money back

The stabilisation operations around the country to deal with serious and violent crimes, particularly cash-in-transit robberies, has again proved to be very successful, National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole says in a statement.

This after a suspect was arrested and two cash boxes were retrieved in Diepsloot, shortly after two security officers had been robbed at gunpoint.

The officers had just collected money at a filling station in Douglasdale, Johannesburg, when they were accosted and robbed by two unknown suspects. The suspects fled in a white sedan with a firearm belonging to the one of the security guards as well as two cash boxes.

Police reacted with a multidisciplinary team consisting of various units, including the SAPS airwing, to support the Johannesburg West Cluster police.

They cordoned off the area near Diepsloot, forcing the suspects to abandon their vehicle, which will be processed to determine the ownership and whether it is stolen or hijacked.

The police found an unlicensed rifle inside the vehicle which will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if it was used in the commission of other crimes.

The informal settlement of Diepsloot was then cordoned off and combed by the various units. One suspect was arrested and the two cash boxes containing an undisclosed amount of money were recovered.

Last week the police arrested more than 20 suspects linked to CIT robberies and attempted robberies committed in Hammanskraal, Boksburg and Dobsonville. Various calibers of firearms, vehicles and cash were also seized.

“The Minister of Police commends the swift reaction by members in blue. We will continue to remain resolute in our efforts to combat crime and protect South Africans until they feel safe and secure,” said Police Minister Bheki Cele

“The arrest of the suspect and recovery of the vehicle, firearm and stolen money is a clear indication that we will not allow criminals any space to maneuver,” General Sitole added.

The search for the second suspect continues. The arrested suspect will appear in court soon.

