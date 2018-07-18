PSA, lawyers meeting over Sassa ‘contempt of court’

The Public Service Association (PSA) said it would “be meeting with their lawyers on Wednesday morning to consider taking action against the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) for contempt of court proceedings”.

Wage negotiations between the PSA and Sassa resumed last week after the Labour Court ruled in favour of the former in a case brought by Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu to stop the strike action by Sassa employees.

Sassa was ordered to return to the negotiating table and was expected to respond to PSA demands by yesterday.

PSA assistant general manager Leon Gilbert said: “During these negotiations – on Monday and yesterday – the employer failed to table any counteroffer, and instead advised us that the public service and administration minister instructed Sassa to implement the Public Service Bargaining Council (PSCBC) Resolution 1 of 2018.”

This was a return to Sassa’s position that PSA workers at the agency fall under the PSCBC, and thus they are not entitled to their own and separate negotiations process regarding wages.

