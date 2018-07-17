Eskom’s head of security resigns with immediate effect

The divisional executive for security at Eskom, Tebogo Rakau, has resigned with immediate effect, TimeLive reports.

Rakau, who was appointed by former CEO Brian Molefe, was according to sources being investigated internally, a matter the entity’s spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe could not confirm with the publication, the report states.

It is reported that Molefe had brought Rakau to the entity from his position as Transnet’s security chief, along with Anoj Singh, the former Eskom chief financial officer.

It was reported that as early as last week, Rakau was reporting to the media about stolen Eskom cables that were recovered in Muldersdrift.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.