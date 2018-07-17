 
menu
South Africa 17.7.2018 03:36 pm

Eskom’s head of security resigns with immediate effect

Citizen reporter
iStock image.

iStock image.

An Eskom spokesperson said the entity is not at liberty to disclose employer-employee contractual matters to third parties.

The divisional executive for security at Eskom, Tebogo Rakau, has resigned with immediate effect, TimeLive reports.

Rakau, who was appointed by former CEO Brian Molefe, was according to sources being investigated internally, a matter the entity’s spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe could not confirm with the publication, the report states.

It is reported that Molefe had brought Rakau to the entity from his position as Transnet’s security chief, along with Anoj Singh, the former Eskom chief financial officer.

It was reported that as early as last week, Rakau was reporting to the media about stolen Eskom cables that were recovered in Muldersdrift.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

 

 

Related Stories
MPs disappointed by Eskom’s multibillion-rand irregular spend 23.7.2018
No bonuses at Eskom amid R19.6bn in irregular expenditure 23.7.2018
Eskom to start bulk disruptions in Emfuleni municipality 22.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.