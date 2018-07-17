Parolee arrested for allegedly raping mentally ill woman, 78

A 33-year-old suspect who was arrested on Sunday night for raping an elderly woman appeared in the Sekhukhune Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Bosveld Review reports.

According to police spokesperson Constable Monatse Mamabolo, while police officers were conducting their routine crime prevention patrols, they received a report that residents had accosted a suspect who was caught raping a mentally challenged woman in her house. She had been sleeping at the time.

“Police reacted swiftly, arrested the suspect and the victim was taken to hospital for medical attention. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was a parolee, having been previously sentenced for rape,” said Mamabolo.

Mamabolo says the suspect faces a charge of rape. His case was postponed to July 31 for a bail application.

