South Africa 17.7.2018 03:02 pm

Parolee arrested for allegedly raping mentally ill woman, 78

Raeesa Kimmie
PHOTO: AFP.

Police in Limpopo have condemned continual violent attacks perpetrated against the elderly.

A 33-year-old suspect who was arrested on Sunday night for raping an elderly woman appeared in the Sekhukhune Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Bosveld Review reports.

According to police spokesperson Constable Monatse Mamabolo, while police officers were conducting their routine crime prevention patrols, they received a report that residents had accosted a suspect who was caught raping a mentally challenged woman in her house. She had been sleeping at the time.

READ MORE: Eastern Cape man gets 20 years for rape of woman, 64

“Police reacted swiftly, arrested the suspect and the victim was taken to hospital for medical attention. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was a parolee, having been previously sentenced for rape,” said Mamabolo.

Mamabolo says the suspect faces a charge of rape. His case was postponed to July 31 for a bail application.

