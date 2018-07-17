Loaded truck overturns in Roodepoort

A truck shed its hazardous load at the intersection of Wilgerood and Ouklip roads on Tuesday morning in the Roodepoort area of Helderkruin, reports Roodepoort Record.

Part of the road was closed off by authorities after the truck loaded with tar overturned in a freak accident that almost cost the lives of the motorists that were bumped during the ordeal.

READ MORE: WATCH: Truck loses ‘load of gold’ on M2

According to information available at the scene, the truck came speeding down the hill, heading westwards, and failed to stop at the intersection. The driver apparently decided to drive up an embankment, drove over a traffic light and lost control of the truck.

The crash resulted in damage to a vehicle that was stationary at the traffic light. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The truck driver was nowhere to be seen after the crash.

Private security, Johannesburg metro police, Johannesburg Roads Agency and other emergency providers were at the scene this afternoon diverting traffic and clearing the diesel spill.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android