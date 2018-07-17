Farmer dies, 44-year-old man critical after Ladysmith farm shooting

The 44-year-old victim of Monday’s shooting that occurred just outside Bergville, in the central Geluksburg area, is in hospital in critical condition, Ladysmith Gazette reports.

It is believed that the suspect, an 80-year-old retired farmer, allegedly shot the victim, who entered the farm to collect his goats that were allegedly stolen.

READ MORE: 80-year-old farmer gets into shoot-out with police, is shot dead

The 44-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was rushed to hospital.

Brigadier Jay Naicker said: “Bergville police responded to a report of a shooting at a farm. Police officers, together with a hostage negotiator, approached the suspect, 80, in an effort to arrest him for attempted murder.

“The suspect allegedly opened fire on the police, and was fatally wounded in the exchange of gunfire.”

A handgun was seized by police following the incident.

There was a heavy police presence as forensic personnel combed the scene.

A case of attempted murder as well as an inquest docket has been opened for further investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android