Breaking down the 1,500 lion bone export quota

The department of environmental affairs (DEA) announced the annual lion bone export quota on Monday in a media statement.

The approved quota is now at 1 500 lion skeletons, with or without a head, according to the statement.

The decision forms part of a 2015 decision taken at the 17th Conference of the Parties (COP) to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Secretariat, which reads: “Annual export quotas for trade in bones, bone pieces, bone products, claws, skeletons, skulls and teeth for commercial purposes, derived from captive breeding operations in South Africa, will be established and communicated annually to the CITES Secretariat.”

The DEA will handle the implementation of the quota, according to a number of provincial and national regulations and processes, namely:

Applying to export lion bones must be done through provincial conservation authorities;

When authorities receive an application, they must confirm how much of the quota is available with the DEA;

After the application is evaluated, relevant provincial authorities will issue a permit, which must indicate the quota permitted.

All skeletons must be packed separately at source, and must be weighed, tagged, and a DNA sample must be taken.

Consignments must be inspected and weighed at ports of exit, to confirm that information in the permit is legitimate.

The statement explains that the 2018 lion skeleton quota is based on research conducted by the South African Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), in collaboration with the University of the Witwatersrand, Oxford University and the University of Kent. The research analysed and monitored South Africa’s lion bone trade, and has revealed that, owing to quota restrictions, a growing stockpile of lion bones are steadily accumulating in South Africa.

There is also “no discernible increase” in wild lion poaching in South Africa, but an increase in poaching captive lions for various body parts. In addition, it reports that the captive breeding industry is in a state of flux, as breeders respond differently to the US’ trophy restrictions, and a skeleton export quota is imposed.

Restricting the ongoing demand for lion bones means that those seeking bones will simply find alternative sources, through illegal access to stockpiles, or by poaching both wild and captive lions. From past experience, and South Africa’s tumultuous history with poaching, namely of rhino, elephant and abalone, we know know that illegal supply chains are extremely difficult to curb. Therefore, quotas are meant to mitigate the potential of illegal means of acquiring lion bones.

In addition, the African lion is not threatened with extinction – yet. However, according to the IUCN Red List, Panthera leo are listed as vulnerable, with their population numbers decreasing.

The statement also said that “approximately 7 000 lions are kept in around 260 captive breeding facilities in South Africa”. It further explains that lions are bred for hunting, and as possible surety that new lion populations can be established.

“Hunting is part of South Africa’s policy of sustainable utilisation of natural resources – a principle supported by by multilateral environmental agreements such as CITES and the Convention on Biological Diversity [CBD]. All activities involving the African lion, including hunting, possession and trade are regulated through a permit system; and our policies are supported by solid scientific evidence,” said Minister of Environmental Affairs Dr Edna Molewa.

Last year’s lion bone quota stood at 800.

The lion bone trade and associated activities have come under fire, with NGOs such as CACH (Campaign Against Canned Hunting) highlighting that the lion bone trade is but one of four illegal activities involving the king of the jungle. The others are the captive breeding of lions, cub petting; volunteering and lion walks, canned hunting and the lion bone trade, and all will arguably continue to fuel lions being bred to be killed.

Whether lion bone trade quotas are good or not seems to be subject to how individuals and economies benefit, but does tend to ignore possible ecological disasters involved in this controversial move.

