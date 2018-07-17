 
South Africa 17.7.2018 10:58 am

Motorists urged to take note of road closure ahead of Nelson Mandela Lecture

CNS Reporter
Nelson Mandela. Picture: GCIS

Corlett Drive will be closed off on Tuesday from 4am to 11pm.

Road users are urged to take note of the road closure of Corlett Drive ahead of the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Wanderers Stadium in Illovo, Sandton Chronicle reports.

The road closure will begin from the corner of Corlett Drive and Rudd Road and continue all the way down Corlett Drive up to Irene Road. The road will be closed off from 4am until 11pm.

Only accredited vehicles will be allowed on the road, and those who are attending the lecture will need to make use of the pedestrian gates on the street.

The event is set to be a huge spectacle, with former American president Barack Obama giving the annual lecture. President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as various current and former political heads, will also be in attendance.

