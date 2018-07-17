Motorists urged to take note of road closure ahead of Nelson Mandela Lecture

Road users are urged to take note of the road closure of Corlett Drive ahead of the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Wanderers Stadium in Illovo, Sandton Chronicle reports.

The road closure will begin from the corner of Corlett Drive and Rudd Road and continue all the way down Corlett Drive up to Irene Road. The road will be closed off from 4am until 11pm.

READ MORE: Obama set for ‘most important speech since leaving White House’

Due to road closures in the area today, 17 July 2018, the RB3 (Illovo) bus route stops 10, 11 and 12 will not be serviced. The bus will however have a dedicated lane with a stop at the Wanderers stadium to transport attendees to the Nelson Mandela annual lecture taking place — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) July 17, 2018

Only accredited vehicles will be allowed on the road, and those who are attending the lecture will need to make use of the pedestrian gates on the street.

The event is set to be a huge spectacle, with former American president Barack Obama giving the annual lecture. President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as various current and former political heads, will also be in attendance.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android