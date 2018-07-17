‘Racist’ Bronkhorstspruit farmers back in court for assaulting 10-year-old girl

Johannes Potgieter and Hendrick Dumas face multiple charges after they allegedly cuffed a 10-year-girl to a tree and shot at her in September last year, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

The two Bronkhorstspruit farmers made a brief appearance at the Pretoria Regional Court on Monday.

Potgieter, 33, and Dumas, 48, face charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and pointing a firearm.

It was alleged the girl, her younger brother and two friends were jogging with their dogs when the animals strayed on to the accused’s farm.

In her statement, the girl said: “We were looking for the dogs, and then suddenly we heard gunshots.”

She said she was captured by one of the accused, who had what she described as a “long gun”.

The girl said she was then tied to a tree, handcuffed, beaten and questioned.

The gun was at some point pointed at her head, she said.

The pair denied assaulting and shooting at the girl, but admitted to shooting at the dogs.

Potgieter claimed the children were on his farm to poach game.

“We have experienced many incidents where people would come and hunt without permission,” he said.

The other three children escaped during the incident.

A Bronkhorstspruit magistrate last year denied the pair bail, a decision which was later overturned by the Pretoria High Court, citing that the men were not a flight risk.

This led to the chaos outside the Magistrates’ Court as angry protesters accusing them of racism threatened to assault them.

The case was remanded to August 1.

