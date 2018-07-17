Police wary of alleged Randfontein ‘total shutdown’

Police are investigating a serious threat doing the rounds on social media. There will allegedly be a total shutdown in Randfontein this Wednesday, Randfontein Herald reports.

In a WhatsApp voice recording, a man can be heard telling people to target specific community buildings, including government property.

READ MORE: Randfontein sewerage system falling apart

The voice says: “It is a total shutdown here in Randfontein. No one will be able to go anywhere.”

Captain Appel Ernst, Randfontein police spokesperson, said the allegations on social media had come to the police’s attention and that they were investigating.

Bekkersdal police have meanwhile arrested two suspects for public violence after 300 protesters rioted in the area last Friday, July 13.

Linkie Lefakane, Bekkersdal police spokesperson, said the protest was allegedly electricity-related.

“As the police were monitoring and trying to drive the crowd back into Bekkersdal, the rioters started pelting members with stones and ended up damaging a state-owned vehicle,” Lefakane said.

Bekkersdal police station commander Tinus Swart also condemned the public violence.

“Police are there to serve and protect the community, and they are no one’s enemy,” Swart said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android