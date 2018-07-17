Shady medical website DocReview infuriates professionals

A website that is neither known to the department of health nor the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) is getting those profiled hot under the collar.

From gynaecologist Emmanuel Majachani to general practitioner Andreas Te Reh and medical intern Mahtaab Khan, DocReview is a medical website “offering members of the public easy access” to “find the best doctor near you” and “rate your doctor anonymously”.

But what is concerning is that the site appears to have gotten access to the private details of those it profiles and, in some cases, shares home and telephone details instead of work details.

According to complaints posted on social media, the information on the site corresponds with their details on record with the HSPCA and department of health. Inquiries to both the department and the HPCSA about the site have drawn a blank.

“In public health we have our own system of monitoring and evaluating doctors,” said health department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

When questioned about the site, he said it was “news to me”, adding: “We have a system that makes it easier to express complaints and compliments.

“What we find alarming with this site is how you can properly rate doctors using social media.”

HPCSA spokesperson Daphney Chuma said the body knew “nothing about the site … but we will investigate it”.

It is not known how the site, claiming to be of service to the public, sources information. While medical practitioners are getting glowing reports and up to five-star ratings from the public, some are not amused.

On Facebook, medical intern Meg Gie said: “This is crazy. I sent them a directive to remove my private information. I believe the HPCSA is running this site in an attempt to have everyone rated before the NHI (national health insurance) is implemented. Holding these ratings as a salary incentive. Or the HPCSA sold our info.”

A response from Mthunzika Ngqongwa was: “Also saw my profile which said I am an intern working in a place that I do not work at.”

And hold your breath for Tshegofatso Boka’s response to DocReview: “This is nuts. I am not a GP. Is this even legal?”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.