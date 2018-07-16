ANC in Gauteng confident courts will find in its favour against members

Briefing the media on Monday on its state of readiness to host its 13th Provincial Conference this coming weekend, the ANC in Gauteng expressed its confidence that courts would find in its favour.

This follows some of the party’s disgruntled members from at least four branches in the Sedibeng region seeking to challenge the outcomes of a June 30 regional conference in the province.

The party in Gauteng said its provincial executive committee (PEC) was aware of disputes lodged by some of the party’s members as well as some who were taking it to court over the outcomes of some regional conferences.

“We are confident the courts will find in our favour because all processes were scrupulously followed and disputes adjudicated properly and fairly.”

The organisation urged its members to respect the party’s internal processes, sending a word of caution to party members who relied on courts to resolve disputes as this keeps “the ANC busy in courts so we have no time to pay attention to the issues of society”.

“Large sums of money are being used to destabilise our movement and thus we have taken the decision that those who take the ANC to court and lose must pay the full costs.”

It was reported last week that a notice of motion was filed in the high court on Thursday, attempting to have a recent regional conference declared null and void as well as have the executive committee elected at the conference dissolved.

The party’s provincial secretary Hope Papo said on Monday the province was “logistically, organisationally and politically ready to hold the 13th Provincial Conference”.

“The conference will pay specific attention to the unity, renewal and modernisation of the ANC. It will also discuss political, educational development of current members and leaders and attracting talented, educated and committed people to serve our communities.”

