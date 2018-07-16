Dagada cuts his losses after resigning from DA

The City of Johannesburg’s former Finance MMC and Democratic Alliance (DA) member has resigned as a councillor and party member, Randburg Sun reports.

He submitted his resignation to the DA’s Federal Executive chairperson James Selfe on Wednesday before announcing it today.

READ MORE: Mayor Mashaba fires Joburg MMC for Finance Rabelani Dagada

He was removed as MMC by Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba on January 15, who shortly thereafter issued a statement alleging corruption, nepotism, price-fixing and the victimisation of some City officials on the part of Dagada.

More than a month later, Dagada fired back in a statement. The former MMC alleged that since July last year, there had been unrelenting efforts by the mayor to remove him from the Mayoral Committee.

“As far as I can remember, my expulsion on Monday, 15 January 2018 was the fifth and only successful attempt to remove me from the Mayoral Committee,” he said.

But Mashaba remained adamant that Dagada had breached the City’s code of conduct by not declaring his interests and, subsequently, conflicts of interest with individuals closely associated with him.

Since then, Dagada has often been spotted in council, still attending as a Proportional Representative councillor. On his own request, Dagada appeared before council’s ethics committee in March. The committee decided to refer the matter to the City’s integrity commission, where, because of the resignation, it has since been struck off the roll.

