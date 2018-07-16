BLF claim to be targets of the state

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama has made claims that court cases against his movement are politically motivated, reports Randburg Sun.

Mngxitama made his statements outside the Randburg Magistrates’ Court last week, where Duduzane Zuma appeared on charges of culpable homicide.

BLF was there to support Zuma and Mngxitama. Surrounded by journalists, he added it was because his movement wanted economic radical transformation that they were being “targeted”.

“There is a three-month suspended sentence against me; they want to provoke us so we don’t go to elections next year,” said Mngxitama.

“BLF is also appearing in court next week because a white man took us to the Human Rights Commission to have us banned. So these provocations, we know are part of a strategy by white capitalists to shut down radical economic transformation leaders and make sure we are intimidated.

“The shackling of Duduzane Zuma in chains has got nothing to do with justice, but an attempt to intimidate and provoke us.”

Mngxitama’s suspended sentence came in July last year when he was found guilty of being in contempt of the court.

He was also found to have had disrupted a media briefing, and was interdicted by the court from intimidating and threatening journalists.

