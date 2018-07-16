Shabangu’s department determined to have Post Office pay all grants – report

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu says the Post Office (Sapo) should be ready to be sole dispenser of grants once Cash Paymaster Services’ (CPS) contract lapses in September, as per the Constitutional Court’s ruling, EWN reports.

The payment system was taken over by Sapo in April, but CPS continued to manage the cash payments, an extension that was granted by the court until September.

Shabangu said once CPS’ extension had come to an end, the Post Office would be ready to service grant beneficiaries and ensure that none suffer.

The migration process from the old South African Social Agency (Sassa) cards to the new Post Office system was recently hit by glitches that resulted in many beneficiaries not accessing their funds.

Last week, Shabangu alleged that CPS employees were interfering in the process, an allegation that the company’s CEO denied.

