 
menu
South Africa 16.7.2018 01:24 pm

Shabangu’s department determined to have Post Office pay all grants – report

Citizen reporter

The minister says the Post Office should be ready to completely take over grant payments by October and that no beneficiaries should not suffer.

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu says the Post Office (Sapo) should be ready to be sole dispenser of grants once Cash Paymaster Services’ (CPS) contract lapses in September, as per the Constitutional Court’s ruling, EWN reports.

The payment system was taken over by Sapo in April, but CPS continued to manage the cash payments, an extension that was granted by the court until September.

Shabangu said once CPS’ extension had come to an end, the Post Office would be ready to service grant beneficiaries and ensure that none suffer.

The migration process from the old South African Social Agency (Sassa) cards to the new Post Office system was recently hit by glitches that resulted in many beneficiaries not accessing their funds.

Last week, Shabangu alleged that CPS employees were interfering in the process, an allegation that the company’s CEO denied.

ALSO READ: CPS denies interference in migration process

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA angered by Sassa no-show at WC legislature 18.7.2018
PSA, lawyers meeting over Sassa ‘contempt of court’ 18.7.2018
At least 83% grants paid despite glitches in payment system – report 17.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.