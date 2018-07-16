Education department monitoring Curro Waterfall school after racism allegations

Curro Waterfall Independent School was accused of racism and discrimination early in June, reports Midrand Reporter.

Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was working well with the school, and had allowed the school to complete its internal investigation and bring to book all those who needed to be reprimanded or dismissed.

“The school has assured us that all the guilty parties will be removed, therefore, the department will only be monitoring the situation until the school is able to submit the final report regarding the matter and a way forward,” said Mabona.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi recently spoke out against racism in schools in general.

Curro, who describes the school as an independent English-medium school with Christian principles, has responded to the allegations made against it.

Joy Smith, the stakeholder engagement head at Curro head office, said: “We advise that the investigation has been concluded, and the outcome is under review by the executive management of Curro.

“We respectfully request that we are given an opportunity to thoroughly and expeditiously conclude this process in accordance with Curro’s policies and procedures. We are therefore accordingly unable to comment further at this stage. The protection of our teachers and the learners under our care remain our primary priority.”

