South Africa 16.7.2018 11:17 am

ANCYL member loses wig in brawl at KZN traditional ceremony

Citizen Reporter
Sizophila Mkhize

The youth league member says she didn’t even know the person who ‘attacked’ her, or why she targeted her.

An ANC Youth League member was allegedly assaulted at an Ulundi traditional ceremony in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) at the weekend.

Youth League member Sizophila Mkhize says she was assaulted by a woman who snatched her wig and threw it at her in front of people at the ceremony.

According an Isolezwe report, a witness told them of the incident, but that it was unclear what the confrontation was about.

The woman, who has not been identified, allegedly approached Mkhize to ask her questions no one could hear and then hit her while tugging at her violently.

Mkhize has reportedly asked one of the people from the youth league to accompany her to the police station to lodge a case against her attacker.

The ANCYL member is said to have been excited to attend the ceremony so much that she posted her joy on Facebook.

Some of her belongings were damaged during the scuffle, and she said she was shocked at the unexpected ordeal.

Her car and phone were scratched, and needed to be fixed, according to Mkhize.

She wants justice, as she claims she did not know her alleged attacker.

KZN police are investigating the matter.

Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed police were investigating a docket opened for damaged property and assault.

