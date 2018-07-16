 
menu
South Africa 16.7.2018 10:13 am

Media mogul Given Mkhari arrested for allegedly assaulting wife

Citizen reporter

The Power FM boss’s wife is expected in court too as he had laid a countercharge.

Given Mkhari has been arrested for assault. He is due to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court today.

Mkhari allegedly assaulted his wife and police say she will also be in court today after Mkhari laid a countercharge.

He is the CEO of MSAG Afrika Investment Holdings, a black-owned media and communications investment company he co-founded in 2002. He is a founder of Power FM in Johannesburg, as well as Capricorn FM.

Mkhari has a long-standing relationship with communications regulator Icasa. Radio TURF, the University of the North’s campus radio station he started in 1995 with Mdlalose, was the first student radio station to be registered by Icasa.

This is a developing a story. Updates will follow as information is made available.

Related Stories
Mkhari takes some time off after wife assault, arrest saga 18.7.2018
NPA provisionally withdraws assault charges against Mkharis 16.7.2018
‘Not harsh enough’: Twitter rejoices after racist Vicki Momberg’s sentencing 28.3.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.