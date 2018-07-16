Media mogul Given Mkhari arrested for allegedly assaulting wife

Given Mkhari has been arrested for assault. He is due to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court today.

Mkhari allegedly assaulted his wife and police say she will also be in court today after Mkhari laid a countercharge.

He is the CEO of MSAG Afrika Investment Holdings, a black-owned media and communications investment company he co-founded in 2002. He is a founder of Power FM in Johannesburg, as well as Capricorn FM.

Mkhari has a long-standing relationship with communications regulator Icasa. Radio TURF, the University of the North’s campus radio station he started in 1995 with Mdlalose, was the first student radio station to be registered by Icasa.

This is a developing a story. Updates will follow as information is made available.