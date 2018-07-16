Malema says he’s not racist, brings up Gordhan’s ‘Indian cabal’

The EFF commander-in-chief in an interview on SABC’s Morning Live sought to set the record straight on his recent comments calling Indian and coloured people racist. The comments, made at a Youth Day rally at Matlosana Stadium in Klerksdorp, North West, caused widespread controversy, with some accusing Julius Malema himself of racism for the utterances.

Malema highlighted his record of challenging prominent people of all races as evidence of his assertion that he wasn’t racist.

“I am not racist, I confront every wrongdoing. I came to SABC to challenge Hlaudi, why is it that I am not considered racist then?

“White and Indian racism has been institutionalised, and I will call it out without fear of favour,” he continued.