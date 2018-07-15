 
South Africa 15.7.2018 02:34 pm

Pretoria East without power since Tuesday, but on track to get it fixed

Noxolo Sibiya

If there were no delays, power would be restored to affected various areas within a few hours.

It will soon be all systems go at the Wapadrand substation, the Tshwane metro has said, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

MMC for utility services Darryl Moss said repairs to the station were progressing as planned and that it might be switched on in a matter of hours.

“Everything is still on track, we are meeting all the plans that we are set out to meet,” he said.

“We will start to switch in a few hours, that’s the plan and that’s still on target.”

The substation burnt on Tuesday, leaving some areas east of Pretoria without any electricity.

Moss said the station was currently in its testing stages and would soon be up and running.

The threat of rain yesterday almost derailed progress, but since none fell, repairs remained on schedule, meaning all affected areas would have electricity by midnight.

The metro will inform residents before the substation is switched on so consumers could switch off their generators to prevent electrical back-feed.

