Two die, engine ripped out of car in horrific KZN crash

Two people were killed in the early hours of Sunday morning in a horrific crash on the R103 at Colenso Heights near Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, reports the Ladysmith Gazette.

It is understood that a VW Polo and a Toyota Hilux collided while one of the vehicles was heading towards Ladysmith and the other towards Colenso.

The force of the crash was so great that the engine in the Polo was ripped out of the car and flung along the roadway, while the rest of the vehicle went down an embankment.

A man and a woman in the Polo sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene.

The Toyota crashed into an embankment at the side of the road.

Police, RTI, emergency personnel, forensics, mortuary staff and towing services responded to the scene.

The roadway was closed for a lengthy period while police conducted their investigations and mass clear-up operations had to be conducted due to the extensive damage caused.