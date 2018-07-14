Mngxitama: Motsepe and brothers-in-law bringing Beyoncé to make us dizzy

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama appears to think business mogul Patrice Motsepe and brothers in law Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe and President Cyril Ramaphosa are bringing songstress Beyoncé into the country to make South Africans ”dizzy with frenzy”.

Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran alongside other global superstars have been confirmed to perform live at the Global Citizen Festival in the country later this year. The festival is in honour of Nelson Mandela’s 100th year birthday anniversary.

Motsepe and his brothers in law think they have us all covered. To make us forget the IPPs R1.4 trillion super scandal they brought Barcelona. Now with the Saudi deal they bringing Beyonce to make us all be dizzy with frenzy. Here is the thing; people are not that stupid. #BLF — andile (@Mngxitama) July 14, 2018

The BLF leader is of the impression that this is a smokescreen by Motsepe and his brothers in law.

In May Mngxitama demanded Ramaphosa declare amnesty for all students facing criminal charges for students who were fighting for free education. In a video the BLF leader questioned the speed at which the Radebe moved to sign agreements with 27 Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Last week we introduced the IPPs scandal. Today we go into details. The R1.4 TRILLION robbery! #MngxitamaOnSunday 2nd Ed, part 2; President Andi…: https://t.co/TOxlzYI14o — andile (@Mngxitama) May 20, 2018

Mngxitama’s response comes after Ramaphosa’s visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates following the announcement of a more than R130 billion investment into the energy sector in South Africa from Saudi Arabia.

Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law, Motsepe, and Motsepe’s business delegation were spotted in photographs as part of the president’s entourage.

Ramaphosa is married to Motsepe’s sister Dr Tshepo Motsepe. Radebe is both Motsepe and Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law too, married to Motsepe’s sister Bridgette Radebe.